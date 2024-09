Our very own K. Foxx confirms via multiple sources (one named) that Rich Homie Quan has passed away due to an alleged overdose. In her video below, she pleads for all of us to “take care of ourselves”, and to “surround ourselves with people that love us”. She reminisces on meeting Rich Homie Quan here in Miami and described him as “so cool, so down to earth, so humble” before offering her prayers and condolences. R.I.P. Rich Homie Quan.

K. Foxx Announces Rich Homie Quan Death K. Foxx on the death of Rich Homie Quan (99Jamz)





©2024 Cox Media Group