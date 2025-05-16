Cassie Ventura, Alex Fine share statement after 4-day testimony; Dawn Richard called to the stand

This story may contain accounts and descriptions of actual or alleged events that some readers may find disturbing.

After four days on the witness stand, Cassie Ventura concluded her testimony Friday at the trial of her ex-boyfriend Sean Combs.

Ventura, through a statement read by her attorney Douglas Wigdor outside court, thanked her supporters for their kindness and vowed to never forget what she says Combs did to her.

"I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from abuse and fear. For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember, and the more I can remember, the more I will never forget," she said in a statement.

Her husband, Alex Fine, in a statement read by Wigdor, commended Ventura for her bravery testifying for four days in front of "a person who tried to break her."

"So to him and all of those who helped him along the way, please know this: You did not break her spirit nor her smile that lights up every room. You did not break the souls of her mother, who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls," Fine said in the statement, calling Combs a "demon."

He also rejected the notion that he was the one who helped Ventura escape Combs, saying such a suggestion is an "insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself."

"Cassie saved Cassie. She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her. All I have done is love her as she has loved me. Her life is now surrounded by love, laughter and our family. This horrific chapter is forever put behind us," he said.

Dawn Richard, a member of Diddy Dirty Money and Danity Kane, was then called to the stand, where she told the jury she "observed Cassie being attacked" by Combs in his Los Angeles hotel in 2009.

“She was attacked by Sean Combs,” Richard said. “He came downstairs screaming, belligerent, asking where his phone was, and proceeded to hit her in the head and beat her on the ground.”

At the time, Richard said she was in the residence recording.

“He came downstairs angry. He said ‘where the f*** is his eggs,’” Richard testified. “He took the skillet with the eggs” and took a swing at Ventura.

She said Ventura dropped to the ground, “literally trying to hide her face or her head.”

The defense objected to many of the questions put to Richard, so the judge called it a day and instructed the jury to return 8:30 a.m. Monday. Court is scheduled to adjourn each day next week at 3 p.m. ET.

