Cardi B's contemplating another tour run

Cardi B performs onstage during the Little Miss Drama Tour at The Kia Forum on February 15, 2026, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Cardi B may have been bitten by the tour bug. Taking to X Spaces on Wednesday, she shared that she hopes to hit the road again soon.

“A lot of people been asking about another leg for a tour. I do want to go on tour real soon. I will ideally like to go on tour, I’ll say about September, October so I could be off November and December and January,” she said. “However, motherf****** gotta come correct. I feel like I showed them how much money I could make and could gross.”

“I’m just weighing my options. When you sell tickets, you got options,” she continued. “You actually have people fighting for you. So that’s what I’m really waiting on. Like, what choice am I going to make? I’ll probably make my decision in two weeks or so.”

Cardi kicked off the Little Miss Drama tour, her first headlining arena trek, in February, and wrapped April 18. The run grossed more than $70 million, according to Billboard Boxscore — a point she also addressed in her Spaces session.

“My tour didn’t supposedly gross $70 million. It actually did gross $70 million. Ya’ll hear gross $70 million, y’all not really making maths,” she said, before explaining how she got paid and revealing she spent $35 million of her own money on repairs, flights and late fees.

Cardi has also been back in the studio, as seen on her Instagram Story. She posted a photo with her headphones, alongside the caption, "Back to my passion ...and it feels good."

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