Cardi B wraps up Little Miss Drama tour with help from Jeezy, T.I., Mariah the Scientist and Missy Elliott

Cardi B performs onstage during the Little Miss Drama Tour at The Kia Forum on February 15, 2026, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Cardi B officially wrapped her Little Miss Drama tour over the weekend with two back-to-back shows in Atlanta. She took to social media afterward to thank everyone who made it happen, from security to the venues to her production, wardrobe and glam teams.

"This tour went really, really smooth...because we all did a great job," she said, also shouting out the celebrities who showed up to support, whether onstage or in the crowd.

"If ya'll ever need a kidney, I'm gon' find somebody to give it to ya'll," she joked.

Cardi also expressed gratitude for her loved ones. "I didn't felt super lonely on the road and that's because my family and friends, they kept coming and supporting me," she said.

She then shared a message to her fans, recognizing the effort they made to attend shows, share their stories and dress to match the concert's theme.

"We all go through some s***," she said. "For two hours while I'm on that stage, I forget about everything. I'm the happiest girl in the world."

"I'm so glad that I mean something to ya'll because ya'll mean so much to me," she continued. "I didn't realize how much I needed this tour. This was like a rebirth...this is like a renaissance to me."

Cardi's first night in Atlanta featured surprise guests Mariah the Scientist, Jeezy and T.I.

On the final night, she brought out Missy Elliott — a moment that nearly didn't happen after she threatened to cancel the show over bad treatment from staff at Atlanta's State Farm Arena. She later took to X to let fans know the show would go on.

Among those in attendance were Tyler Perry, Usher and Summer Walker.

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