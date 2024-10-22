Cardi B threatens to find, sue anonymous caller who sent CPS to her home

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Cardi B is working to find out details regarding a random visit Child Protective Services made to her home. Taking to Instagram Live Tuesday, she revealed the agency reported to her home after an anonymous phone caller alleged her children were being abused.

“I swear to you I’m gonna get to the bottom of it. For you motherf****** to do a little prank call with Child Protective Services to come to my gated mansion at 11 p.m. while my children are sleeping because there’s an anonymous call that my kids have been getting abused and beaten,” she said. “This is when the pranks start getting too far — when you a******* think it’s funny.”

Cardi revealed that she spends a pretty penny for her daughter Kulture to go to private school and for a nanny to help with the newborn.

"My kids live great,” she added. “My kids have never been touched, never gotten hit, no matter how annoying they are. I never hit my kids. We take very great care of our kids. Don’t you ever in your f****** life play with my motherhood or my ex-husband’s fatherhood.”

She adds she'll be contacting some private investigators to find out who made the phone call. She'll also reach out to her lawyer, as she plans to sue CPS and "the person that did this anonymous call."

