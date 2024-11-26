Cardi B says she's 'hitting the reset button' in 2025 and 'whipping everybody's a**'

Cardi B is "hitting the reset button" in 2025, but before then, she's giving people a chance to apologize for any wrongdoings against her.

“Every n**** or b**** that muthaf***** played with me in 2024, I’m letting you know right now – y’all better apologize to me today,” she said on a recent Instagram Live. “Because you wanna know why? Everybody always say this, every New Year's, but this time I’m standing on it. I’m standing on that s***."

“Next year as soon as 12 A.M. hit, I’m hitting the reset button. You hear me? I’m hitting the f****** reset button. I’m whipping everybody’s a** with a wet belt," she continued. “‘Cause I’m sick of f****** everybody. And I’m telling you, next year, I’m not taking nothing. So I’m telling y’all right now, y’all need to apologize to me.”

Cardi had hoped to accomplish a lot more in 2024, but she says life got in the way.

"A whole bunch of s*** happened to me this year,” she explained. “I had everything planned out at the beginning of the year. In the beginning of the year, I was doing all my music videos, I got my surgery, I was getting my body tea, and God was like, ‘Not so fast, b****. I’m sending you a f****** baby.’ Yeah, I’m not taking s*** for nobody. All that’s all I’ma say.”

Cardi took to Instagram Live after she announced her sophomore album has been pushed back to 2025. "Next year, my album will be out, my secret businesses will be out," she said.

