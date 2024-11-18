Cardi B pushes back release of sophomore album

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Cardi B fans have to wait a little bit longer for her sophomore album to come out. Taking to Instagram Sunday, the rapper revealed she'll be pushing her release date back.

"I’ve been feeling so emotional lately because I know next year is going to be my f****** year. This has been the most weirdest year I have ever experienced," she said. "I don’t know what the f*** happened this year, I can’t even tell you."

She mentioned the end of her relationship with husband Offset, explaining, "[I] fell in love. Then fell out of love, then got a divorce. ... I don't know what the f*** is going on."

"I’m going through a very different transition in my f****** life and life is moving a little bit too fast. I don’t want to crash. I have to get my s*** together," she said.

Though Cardi didn't reveal what she's working on, she says her album and other ventures will finally come out next year.

Cardi's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, dropped in 2018.

