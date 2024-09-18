Cardi B provides receipts while denying claims in nonpayment lawsuit

Cardi B is responding to claims that she and Offset failed to pay the fees associated with shooting her "Like What (Freestyle)" music video at a Beverly Hills mansion. She denies allegations they tried to avoid "paying full market value" by anonymously booking the property "under the false pretense" it would be for a TikTok video.

"We paid those people $10,000 IN CASH to rent the property for a whole 24 hours that same day 6am to 6am the next morning and we went over by ONE hour which we paid overage fees to the realtor for in March," Cardi wrote on X, adding it was clear content wasn't being shot for social media.

She continued, “There was cameras all over and both the realtors and the owners was there the ENTIRE time… I got pics and videos of them on set!! Now they wanna finesse us trying to say we told them it was a TikTok video when that was nowhere in the contract and like they didn't hear the whole song playing and see how long we was shooting….Why would it take us 24 hours to shoot a TikTok?”

She added, “The problem is people wanna find loopholes and get over but IRON YOUR BEST SUIT B**** I’ll see you in court!!!!"

Cardi made it clear that the realtors have been trying to settle the case for months and that her conflict is with "them greedy owners wit their ugly ass house." Alongside the post, she shared screenshots of a transaction made for the video, some text messages and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.