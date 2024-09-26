Cardi B and Offset go back and forth in heated online spat

Cardi B and Offset's latest argument spilled onto the internet for fans to see. The two, who are currently going through a divorce, had a heated exchange Wednesday night via Instagram Live, where Cardi went on to vent about her issues with Offset.

Amid the back and forth, Offset occasionally replied in the comments, once even accusing of her cheating while pregnant. "U f***** with a baby inside tell the truth!!" he wrote.

Cardi proceeded to suggest he was upset and jealous because she's moving on and is no longer willing to forgive him in exchange for material items.

"You know what I find so crazy? That a n**** thinks that they can just buy a b****. I love me s***, but you can't buy me no more," she said on the Live. "It's not enough, honey."

She continued, “I find it funny that n**** think that they can f*** on anything, but when I start talking to n*****, you want to threaten me with taking s*** that I f****** worked my a** off for. You want to play those games with me? We gon’ play them games too. ... Move on. Why can’t you move on?”

Offset then replied, "The fact u keep going shows you hurt leave alone don't you got a n**** [laughing emoji] ain't we divorced," to which Cardi said, "Lmao coming from the same one that had to dm me all weekend crashing out cause he was blocked… hurt cause I was going to Paris… He right it will be the last time talking about his lame a**."

She also shared text messages of her telling Offset she doesn't want him, and said she started dating in June while pregnant with their third child.

