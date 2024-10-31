Cardi B to make appearance at Kamala Harris rally on Friday

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

"These artists and public figures are trusted voices for millions of Americans, who listen to their music, follow them on social media, or otherwise are inspired by them. The Harris-Walz campaign believes that by using their voices to lay out the stakes of this election, it will further encourage and mobilize people to go vote," the Harris campaign said in a statement. 

Cardi B is the latest celebrity to make remarks in support of the Harris/Walz campaign, following Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and others. She's long sided with Harris, who she believes should have been in the running from the beginning, instead of President Joe Biden.

GloRilla has also endorsed the VP, recently sharing four reasons why people should her and Gov. Tim Walz.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!