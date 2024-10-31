Cardi B to make appearance at Kamala Harris rally on Friday

"These artists and public figures are trusted voices for millions of Americans, who listen to their music, follow them on social media, or otherwise are inspired by them. The Harris-Walz campaign believes that by using their voices to lay out the stakes of this election, it will further encourage and mobilize people to go vote," the Harris campaign said in a statement.

Cardi B is the latest celebrity to make remarks in support of the Harris/Walz campaign, following Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and others. She's long sided with Harris, who she believes should have been in the running from the beginning, instead of President Joe Biden.

GloRilla has also endorsed the VP, recently sharing four reasons why people should her and Gov. Tim Walz.