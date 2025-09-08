Cardi B celebrates kids Wave and Blossom with joint birthday party

Cardi B held a joint celebration Saturday night in honor of her "Virgo babies," Wave and Blossom Cephus. She shared a glimpse of the event on her Instagram Story, where one side of the event space was embellished with pink flowers for Blossom, who turned 1 on Sept. 7. The other half of the room had Spider-Man decor for Wave, who celebrated his fourth birthday on Sept. 4.

"Happy Birthday to my sweet no shirt shawty baby Blossom!! You are such a light in this house. You were so tiny to me when you was born now you my chunky momma," Cardi wrote on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of photos of Blossom over the past year. "I love your sweet little face! When you cave your little head in my chest it automatically lights me up!! I love my little Blossom Belle."

"Oooo and Happy Belated birthday to my son son Wave… have you ever had your son tell you 'mommy you’re beautiful'?" she continued. "It melts your heart to the ground… but baby its back up when they destroying my furniture." Photos of Wave from the birthday party were also included in the post.

Cardi shares Blossom and Wave with ex Offset, who is also the father of their oldest daughter, Kulture Kiari. In a recent interview with Billboard, she said motherhood turned her into "a real woman" and includes much sacrifice.

"I do everything for my kids. I'm the only provider and you know what? Ain't no complaining about it," she said. "I love them so much and they ground me."

