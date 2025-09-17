'Camp Rock 3' officially happening at Disney Channel with Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato

Camp Rock 3 has officially been greenlit at Disney Channel and Disney+. The third film in the franchise will reunite the Jonas Brothers with Demi Lovato, who will all executive produce. The upcoming film is currently filming in Vancouver, Canada.
The story of Camp Rock 3 picks up when Connect 3 loses the opening act for their major reunion tour. They return to Camp Rock to try to discover the next big music act.
Wizards of Waverly Place star Maria Canals-Barrera is returning to portray Mitchie Torres' mother, Connie Torres. Lovato is not reprising her role of Mitchie in the third film.
"Camp Rock is an important part of the Disney Channel Original Movie legacy, with unforgettable music, energetic storytelling, and characters that live in the hearts of fans to this day," Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said. "Bringing it back with Kevin, Joe, Nick and Demi is such a full-circle moment, and we can't wait to reintroduce this world to a new generation."
Lovato wrote about the film announcement on her Instagram Story.
The Jonas Brothers also shared a video while on set of Camp Rock 3, where they lip-synched to lines from the original film.
Veronica Rodriguez directs Camp Rock 3 from a script by Eydie Faye. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator Tim Federle executive produces the film, which features choreography by Jamal Sims.
