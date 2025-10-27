Camp Flog Gnaw Festival livestream to air on Amazon Music

Camp Flog Gnaw '25 livestream poster (Amazon Music)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Can't make it to Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in person? Amazon Music's got you covered. The streamer has announced it will livestream the 2025 show.

Set to take place at LA's Dodger Stadium on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16, the stream will feature hosts Wayno and Amber Grimes as they interview artists and give fans behind-the-scenes access to the festival. It will be available to watch on the Amazon Music app, as well as the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video.

The streamer will also sell VIP merchandise both online and in person.

Artists performing at the 2025 lineup for Camp Flog Gnaw include 2 Chainz, Larry June & The Alchemist, A$AP Rocky, Childish Gambino, Clipse, DoechiiTems and Don Toliver.

