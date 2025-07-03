Burna Boy taps Travis Scott, Shaboozey, Mick Jagger and Stromae for upcoming album, 'No Signs of Weakness'

Burna Boy is showing No Signs of Weakness on his upcoming album, as indicated by his recently unveiled track list.

The project is made up of 16 songs, with appearances from Travis Scott, Shaboozey, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and Belgian artist Stromae.

Scott's featured on the single "TaTaTa," while Shaboozey appears on a song called "Change Your Mind." Jagger joins Burna Boy on "Empty Chairs," and Stromae contributes to the track titled "Pardon." The whole album is less than an hour long, clocking in at 47 minutes and 23 seconds.

Burna announced No Signs of Weakness in December and has since released the singles "Bundle by Bundle," "Sweet Love," "Tatata" and "Update." The album is set to arrive July 11 and will be supported by a tour running from July 6 to Dec. 18. Ticket info can be found on onaspaceship.com/.

