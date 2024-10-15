Brooklyn rapper Ka dead at 52

A Brooklyn-based rapper by the name of Ka passed away Saturday at 52 years old. His family confirmed the news in a statement shared to his Instagram.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Kaseem Ryan (1972-2024), the rapper and producer known as Ka, who died unexpectedly in New York City on Oct. 12, at the age of 52. Born and raised in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Ka lived a life of service — to his city, to his community, and to his music," the statement read.

Ka started his underground rap career in New York City as part of the group Natural Elements. He later joined his friend Kev for the group Nightbreed before going solo, teaming with GZA for "Firehouse" and releasing his solo debut, Iron Works, in 2008. He released his last album, The Thief Next to Jesus, in August.

In addition to being a rapper, Ka worked for the New York City Fire Department for 20 years, serving as a responder during the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center. Though he initially kept his fireman identity private, The New York Post made it public. He continued working as a firefighter up until his death.

Ka is survived by his wife, mother and sister.

