BossMan Dlow teams with Yung Miami, Bally Baby for Motion Party tour

On his song "Motion Party," BossMan Dlow raps, "This a motion party, you cannot get in." This time, however, he's creating an opportunity for fans to gain access.

The Motion Party tour will feature Yung Miami and special guest Bally Baby, who will travel with BossMan to 25 cities to perform for their fans. The trek kicks off July 16 in St. Petersburg, Florida, and wraps Aug. 29 in Orlando. Other cities on the bill include Atlanta, Cleveland, LA, Las Vegas, Dallas and New York.

Tickets for The Motion Party tour, named after BossMan's Chicken Talkin Bastard single "Motion Party," go on sale through a venue/artist presale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. General sales will begin on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"Motion Party Tour Coming To a City Near You Me @yungmiami305 and @4babydrank Beatin That Road Up," BossMan Dlow writes on Instagram. "You Gone Miss All The Motion If You Ain't There."

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