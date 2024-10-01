Blxst's I'll Always Come Find You tour kicks off Tuesday in Houston

The time has come for Blxst to come find you in your city. The singer is kicking off his I'll Always Come Find You tour on Tuesday with a performance at the House of Blues in Houston. Joyce Wright, Joony and Leon Thomas, who recently released his sophomore album, Mutt, will join him on the road as special guests. He'll then complete the week with stops in San Antonio on Wednesday, New Orleans on Thursday and Orlando on Saturday.

For those who don't know, Blxst's tour will support his debut album, I'll Always Come Find You, which he created with the intention of relating to his fans.

"It's not really about me. I just like to be reflective and just relatable and let people know that what they going through, they're not alone. Like, it don't matter what level you're at," he told ABC Audio of his debut.

"Some people may call me a celebrity, but I go through everyday life things, like, I have kids, I come home to a family and, you know, we've experienced real problems. So that's what I try to pour into my music," he continued. "I speak on real experiences that I'm going through from my love and relationships and my personal role that I play in my family and everything."

Some of those relatable experiences are captured on singles "I Need Your Love," "Rewind" and "Dance with the Devil" with Anderson .Paak, who he says influenced his artistry.

"He could jump on the drums ... in a booth, he can sing, he can deejay. He can act," Blxst says of Anderson. "Those are the type of artists I've been a fan of since I got at some music."

He concluded, "To have him be part of my debut is like a stamp of approval."

