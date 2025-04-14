Big Sean announces Into the W!ld tour with Russ, Sabrina Claudio

Big Sean's going Into the W!ld for his upcoming tour, which also features Russ and Sabrina Claudio. The 16-date trek will kick off July 8 at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and is set to end Aug. 10 at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington. Other cities on the schedule include New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago and Atlanta.

Presale tickets for the Into the W!ld tour are available Tuesday, starting with a Big Sean Artist presale at noon local time. The general tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

"Let's start gettin back on road this summer!!!" Sean told fans on Instagram in reference to the tour. "Its been a long time n i can't wait to see you."

