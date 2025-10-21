Bia says goal with debut album, 'Bianca,' is 'to reach people in a positive way'

Bianca Landrau and her rap persona, Bia, come together on Bia's debut album, Bianca. She tells Billboard the goal was to create a project where she displayed her true self in a way that was relatable to others.

“They’re kind of figuring out how we can work together and be our truest, most authentic self,” she says of her private and public personas. “Sometimes our flaws, or sometimes like things that are most forward about us, or the most vulnerable things — those are all the things I put into a blender with this album, and I wanted to feel super authentic and relatable.”

While sales and charting are things Bia thinks about as an artist, she says it's more important for her to have a positive impact on others.

"For me, I’m always more of an energy person. I believe great things happen and come when you put out good things into the world, good energy. So putting this art out into the world is solely for touching the people, to inspire people, and to make people look at music in a way where it’s like, 'Oh, someone’s being intentional about this,'" she explains.

"Of course, I care about numbers," Bia adds. "I care about metrics. But more importantly, it’s less of my goal to be famous and more of my goal to reach people in a positive way."

It's why she didn't use the album to respond to Cardi B's "Pretty & Petty" diss on Am I the Drama?

“If I was to ever address it again, I would never attach it to my album, because this is a beautiful body of work that I believe in,” Bia says. “I wouldn’t want to disservice this and overshadow it with noise or negativity.”

Bianca is now available on streaming services.

