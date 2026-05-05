Beyoncé makes 2026 Met Gala a family affair with daughter Blue Ivy Carter, husband Jay-Z

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026, in New York City. (Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images)

Beyoncé made the 2026 Met Gala a fashionable family outing.

The Grammy winner was a co-chair for this year's gala and stepped out on the the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic Fifth Avenue steps Monday night for the first time in 10 years.

By her side were daughter Blue Ivy Carter and husband Jay-Z.

The Cowboy Carter artist wore a sparkling illusion gown by Olivier Rousteing, which was designed to look like a skeleton and was covered in crystals.

She finished the look with a glimmering headpiece and feathered cape, wearing her hair in long blond waves.

Blue Ivy wore a white gown with a matching white puffer jacket for the occasion, while Jay-Z opted for an all-black look.

Speaking with Vogue on the red carpet, Beyoncé said being back at the Met Gala was "surreal, because my daughter's here."

"It's incredible to be able to share it with her," she added. "She looks so incredible."

Asked what she was most excited for that evening, she said she was thrilled to experience the evening "through the eyes of Blue" and "to relax."

Like many celebrities, details about Beyoncé's 2026 Met Gala look remained under wraps until the very last minute.

The last Met Gala that the singer attended was the 2016 gala. The theme that year was "Manus x Machina," and Beyoncé stepped out in a Givenchy Haute Couture dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.