BET Hip Hop Awards 2024: Kendrick Lamar wins big, Travis Scott receives I Am Hip Hop Award and more

There was a mix of old and new school at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024. The annual event aired Tuesday night, continuing its annual celebration of the genre and those in it.

Though on hosting duties, Fat Joe kicked off the show as an MC, welcoming viewers with a performance of "Make It Rain." Bossman Dlow then entertained the crowd with live renditions of "Get in with Me" and "Shake Dat A** (Twerk Song)," followed by Juicy J, who was joined by 2 Chainz for "Bandz a Make Her Dance."

2 Chainz later returned for a medley of his own songs, including "Birthday Song," "I Luv Dem Strippers," "Watch Out" and "I'm Different."

The night continued with performances, with Soulja Boy and E-40 representing more veteran rappers, bringing fans back with respective hits "All the Way Turnt Up" with Roscoe Dash, who came out and surprised the audience, and "Tell Me When to Go." Trina put on for Florida when she took the stage alongside modern-day representative Yung Miami.

Big Boogie and GloRilla, Flaujae and 310babii also hit the stage at the award show, which paid homage to the late Fatman Scoop and Rich Homie Quan.

While very few awards were presented during the event, it was noted that Sexyy Red is 2024's Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist. Travis Scott was also honored with the I Am Hip Hop Award, presented to him by Teyana Taylor and Tyla.

The night's big winner, however, was Kendrick Lamar, who took home eight of the 11 awards he was nominated for, including Hip Hop Artist of the Year.

Artists reminded people to vote, and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to Fat Joe and Too $hort about some of her goals if she becomes president. There were no cyphers.

Here's the full winner's list:

Best Hip Hop Video: Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

Best Collaboration: Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar - “Like That”

Best Duo or Group: Future and Metro Boomin

Lyricist of the Year: Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year: Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar

Song of the Year: "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar

Hip Hop Album of the Year: Pink Friday 2 by Nicki Minaj

Hip Hop Artist of the Year: Kendrick Lamar

Best Live Performer: Missy Elliott

Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist: Sexyy Red

Hustler of the Year: 50 Cent

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse: Kendrick Lamar - “Like That" (Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar)

Producer of the Year: The Alchemist

Impact Track: “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

Best Hip Hop Platform: Club Shay Shay

DJ of the Year: The Alchemist

Best International Flow: Ghetts (UK)

