BET Awards 2026 nominations: Cardi B leads the pack with six

Cardi B performs onstage during the Little Miss Drama Tour at The Kia Forum on February 15, 2026, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Cardi B may be the drama, but she's also the leading nominee for the BET Awards 2026. She's received six nominations, including album of the year for her sophomore project Am I The Drama?, best female hip-hop artist, best collaboration for "Errtime Remix" featuring Jeezy and Latto, video director of the year with Patientce Foster and viewers choice for "Outside."

Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist follow closely behind the Bronx rapper, with five nominations each. Both are up for viewers choice — Kendrick for “Chains & Whips” with Clipse and Mariah for “Burning Blue" — as well as best collaboration.

Doechii has been nominated for four awards, tying with Doja Cat, Clipse, Teyana Taylor, Olivia Dean and Latto. A$AP Rocky, Bruno Mars, Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, Jill Scott and Kehlani each earned three nominations, as did Metro Boomin, SZA, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, T.I. and YK Niece.

This year’s show will also feature the presentation of two new categories: the Fashion Vanguard Award, recognizing a global figure whose fashion has shaped style narratives and culture, and the Pulse Award, celebrating creators or content that advance Black culture online.

Fashion Vanguard nominees include A$AP Rocky, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Colman Domingo, Doechii, Rihanna, Teyana Taylor and Zendaya. Pulse Award nominees include 85 South Show, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, Charlamagne Tha God, Don Lemon, Druski, It Is What It Is, Joe and Jada, On the Radar and R&B Money Podcast.

The BET Awards are set for June 28 in Los Angeles, with Druski serving as host. It will air at 8 p.m. ET and 8 p.m PT on BET and be simulcast on BET HER, CMT, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Nickelodeon (NAN), Paramount, POP, VH1, Comedy Central and TV Land.

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