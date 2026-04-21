Best draft picks in Jacksonville Jaguars history
Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Jacksonville Jaguars history using career Weighted Approximate Value (wAV), a metric developed by Pro-Football-Reference.com to estimate career impact. The ranking also lists individual accolades such as Pro Bowl selections, First-Team All-Pro honors, and total years as a starter. Players were assigned to their originally drafted teams, excluding any draft-day trades. Data is as of April 2026.
#10. Reggie Nelson (2007, Round 1, Pick 21)
- Position: DB
- Career wAV: 63
- Pro Bowls: 2
- First-Team All-Pro: 0
- Games Played: 181
- Seasons as Starter: 11
#8. John Henderson (2002, Round 1, Pick 9) (tie)
- Position: DT
- Career wAV: 64
- Pro Bowls: 2
- First-Team All-Pro: 0
- Games Played: 146
- Seasons as Starter: 8
#8. Rashean Mathis (2003, Round 2, Pick 39) (tie)
- Position: DB
- Career wAV: 64
- Pro Bowls: 1
- First-Team All-Pro: 1
- Games Played: 175
- Seasons as Starter: 11
#7. Tony Boselli (1995, Round 1, Pick 2)
- Position: T
- Career wAV: 66
- Pro Bowls: 5
- First-Team All-Pro: 3
- Games Played: 91
- Seasons as Starter: 6
#6. Marcus Stroud (2001, Round 1, Pick 13)
- Position: DT
- Career wAV: 67
- Pro Bowls: 3
- First-Team All-Pro: 0
- Games Played: 146
- Seasons as Starter: 9
#5. Daryl Smith (2004, Round 2, Pick 39)
- Position: LB
- Career wAV: 72
- Pro Bowls: 0
- First-Team All-Pro: 0
- Games Played: 190
- Seasons as Starter: 12
#3. Brad Meester (2000, Round 2, Pick 60) (tie)
- Position: C
- Career wAV: 74
- Pro Bowls: 0
- First-Team All-Pro: 0
- Games Played: 209
- Seasons as Starter: 14
#3. Maurice Jones-Drew (2006, Round 2, Pick 60) (tie)
- Position: RB
- Career wAV: 74
- Pro Bowls: 3
- First-Team All-Pro: 1
- Games Played: 126
- Seasons as Starter: 4
#2. Jalen Ramsey (2016, Round 1, Pick 5)
- Position: CB
- Career wAV: 84
- Pro Bowls: 8
- First-Team All-Pro: 3
- Games Played: 152
- Seasons as Starter: 10
#1. Fred Taylor (1998, Round 1, Pick 9)
- Position: RB
- Career wAV: 88
- Pro Bowls: 1
- First-Team All-Pro: 0
- Games Played: 153
- Seasons as Starter: 9