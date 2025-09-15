The best conservative places to live in America

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 best conservative places to live in the U.S. using 2025 rankings from Niche.

For conservative Republicans in America, the ideal place to settle down is a large house in a rural area, according to a Pew Research Center study published in 2023. The survey found that nearly 4 in 5 (77%) conservative Republicans prefer larger, further apart houses, even if those houses are several miles away from amenities like schools and restaurants. Furthermore, 2024 partisanship data from Pew shows that 3 in 5 registered voters in the nation's rural counties identify as or lean Republican.

Americans have a tendency to live near folks who share their politics and values, a phenomenon that dates back to the late 2000s and has been coined "The Big Sort." A 2024 survey from real estate brokerage firm Redfin found that politics has become a determining factor for many Americans' moves. In 2023, nearly one-third of real estate agents said they helped at least one client move due to state or local politics. Such moves may only be more common in the future as Americans become increasingly politically polarized from one another. A study published by Gallup in January 2025 found that the number of Americans who described themselves as moderate declined from 43% to 34% between 1992 and 2024, while the number identifying as liberal went up from 17% to 25% and conservatives remained around 38% of the population on average.

To find out where those 38% tend to live, Stacker compiled a list of the 50 best conservative places to live in the United States using 2025 rankings from Niche. Niche ranked the best places to live using a variety of factors such as cost of living, housing, and public schools. To be included on this list, the city, suburb, or town must be considered "very conservative" by Niche, which bases each place's politics on the 2012 and 2016 presidential election results compared to the national average. See the full methodology here.

The top 10 best conservative places to live in the U.S. on this list scored well on public schools (Niche average of A+) and were good for families (Niche average of A+) but lacked in diversity (Niche average of B-), and cost of living (Niche average of B). Staunch red states like Kentucky and Texas appear frequently on this list. Still, there are also some showings that might surprise you, like a coastal community in otherwise liberal Delaware, and a town with excellent schools in New Jersey.

To learn more about the top 50 conservative places to live in the U.S., including their population, median household income, and more, keep reading.

Pedestrian crossing in small town.

#50. Linntown, Pennsylvania

- Population: 1,818

- Median household income: $108,716

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Kelly Elementary School (A), Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School (A), Linntown Elementary School (A)

Single family suburban homes.

#49. Trent Woods, North Carolina

- Population: 4,086

- Median household income: $109,097

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Public schools grade: B+

- Best public schools: Craven Early College High School (A), Early College East High School (A), Albert H. Bangert Elementary School (A)

Palo Duro Canyon in Canyon.

#48. Canyon, Texas

- Population: 15,398

- Median household income: $68,233

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best public schools: Canyon Intermediate School (A), Reeves-Hinger Elementary School (A), Canyon Junior High School (A)

Big porch with wood door and a swing.

#47. Barrington Hills, Illinois

- Population: 3,923

- Median household income: $186,667

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Barrington High School (A+), Barbara B. Rose Elementary School (A+), Grove Avenue Elementary School (A+)

Annual Tulip Festival in Orange City.

#46. Orange City, Iowa

- Population: 6,312

- Median household income: $81,667

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: MOC-Floyd Valley Elementary School (A), MOC-Floyd Valley Middle School (A), MOC-Floyd Valley High School (A)

Overhead photo of a suburban neighborhood on a sunny day.

#45. Oak Ridge North, Texas

- Population: 3,019

- Median household income: $117,188

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best public schools: College Park High School (A+), iSchool High - The Woodlands (A), Sam Houston State University Charter School (A)

Residential home in Pinehurst.

#44. Pinehurst, North Carolina

- Population: 17,992

- Median household income: $104,955

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best public schools: The Academy of Moore County (A+), Pinecrest High School (A), McDeeds Creek Elementary School (A)

A couple walks along a path at Sugarcreek Metro Park,

#43. Bellbrook, Ohio

- Population: 7,344

- Median household income: $101,455

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best public schools: Dayton Regional STEM School (A+), Bellbrook High School (A), Bellbrook Middle School (A)

Barn on a hill in Murrysville.

#42. Murrysville, Pennsylvania

- Population: 20,839

- Median household income: $120,685

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Franklin Regional Senior High School (A), Franklin Regional Primary School (A), Franklin Regional Intermediate School (A)

An aerial view of homes on the ocean.

#41. Seabrook, Texas

- Population: 13,617

- Median household income: $109,489

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best public schools: Clear Horizons Early College High School (A+), Barbers Hill El North (A), Barbers Hill Middle South (A)

Schnormeier Gardens in Gambler.

#40. Gambier, Ohio

- Population: 2,064

- Median household income: $90,625

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: B-

- Best public schools: East Elementary School (A), Columbia Elementary School (B+), Wiggin Street Elementary School (B+)

Blue craftsman home with a darker blue door covered in a wreath.

#39. Landen, Ohio

- Population: 8,041

- Median household income: $105,948

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best public schools: Kings Mills Elementary School (A), Spencer Center for Gifted and Exceptional Students (A), J.F. Burns Elementary School (A)

Autumn leaves cover the street of a suburban neighborhood.

#38. Wilder, Kentucky

- Population: 3,148

- Median household income: $71,567

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A-

- Best public schools: Donald E. Cline Elementary School (A), Spencer Center for Gifted and Exceptional Students (A), Crossroads Elementary School (A)

Big white home with hanging planters and lush landscaping.

#37. Larkin Charter Township, Michigan

- Population: 5,358

- Median household income: $144,250

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best public schools: Great Lakes Bay Early College (A), Jefferson Middle School (A), H.H. Dow High School (A)

Church overlooking downtown Cedarburg.

#36. Cedarburg, Wisconsin

- Population: 12,317

- Median household income: $82,110

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Parkview Elementary School (A), Westlawn Elementary School (A), Cedarburg High School (A)

Suburban Home with American Flag.

#35. McCordsville, Indiana

- Population: 9,700

- Median household income: $113,495

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A-

- Best public schools: Southeastern Elementary School (A), New Palestine Intermediate School (A), McCordsville Elementary School (A)

View of the Tennessee River from Signal Mountain.

#34. Signal Mountain, Tennessee

- Population: 8,861

- Median household income: $139,714

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: B+

- Best public schools: STEM School Chattanooga (A), Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts (A), Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences (CSAS) - Upper School (A)

Franzen Lake in Villa Hills.

#33. Villa Hills, Kentucky

- Population: 7,378

- Median household income: $108,750

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A-

- Best public schools: Spencer Center for Gifted and Exceptional Students (A), River Ridge Elementary School (A), Dixie Heights High School (B+)

People walking on the boardwalk near large beach homes.

#32. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

- Population: 1,388

- Median household income: $141,250

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best public schools: Beacon Middle School (A), Rehoboth Elementary School (A), Love Creek Elementary School (A)

Waterfront homes on the Indian river in Indialantic.

#31. Indialantic, Florida

- Population: 3,033

- Median household income: $90,991

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best public schools: West Shore Junior/Senior High School (A+), Edgewood Junior/Senior High School (A+), Educational Horizons Charter School (A)

American flag hanging from house facade.

#30. Union, Kentucky

- Population: 7,494

- Median household income: $139,013

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best public schools: Erpenbeck Elementary School (A), Longbranch Elementary School (A), Gray Middle School (A)

White colonial home surrounded by a white picket fence.

#29. Brownsburg, Indiana

- Population: 30,310

- Median household income: $105,435

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Brownsburg East Middle School (A+), Eagle Elementary School (A+), Reagan Elementary School (A+)

Victorian-style homes on a historic brick-covered street.

#28. Bridgeport, West Virginia

- Population: 9,292

- Median household income: $99,936

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A-

- Best public schools: Bridgeport High School (A), Bridgeport Middle School (A), Salem Elementary School (A)

Neighborhood of homes in Argyle.

#27. Argyle, Texas

- Population: 4,970

- Median household income: $172,604

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Westlake Academy (A+), Argyle High School (A+), Argyle Middle School (A)

Park with bench swing and stage in Edgewood.

#26. Edgewood, Kentucky

- Population: 8,429

- Median household income: $121,045

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: B+

- Best public schools: Spencer Center for Gifted and Exceptional Students (A), Ft. Wright Elementary School (A), R.C. Hinsdale Elementary School (A)

A waterfall coming off of a tall mountain cliff.

#25. Lookout Mountain, Georgia

- Population: 1,825

- Median household income: $149,688

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: B+

- Best public schools: Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (A), Fairyland Elementary School (A), Chattanooga Valley Middle School (B)

Navy blue craftsman home.

#24. Nashotah, Wisconsin

- Population: 1,272

- Median household income: $143,750

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Lake Country School District (A+), High School of Health Sciences (A), Arrowhead High School (A)

Porch with two Adirondack chairs.

#23. Heath, Texas

- Population: 10,218

- Median household income: $216,160

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Rockwall-Heath High School (A), Sherry And Paul Hamm Elementary School (A), Rockwall High School (A)

A black mailbox on a road in fall at sunset.

#22. Indian Springs Village, Alabama

- Population: 2,637

- Median household income: $138,250

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best public schools: Alabama School of Fine Arts (A+), Spain Park High School (A+), Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge (A)

Aerial photo of luxury waterfront homes with docks in Gulf Breeze.

#21. Gulf Breeze, Florida

- Population: 6,519

- Median household income: $108,575

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best public schools: Gulf Breeze High School (A), Gulf Breeze Elementary School (A), Gulf Breeze Middle School (A)

Aerial view of a typical American suburban neighborhood.

#20. Belle Mead, New Jersey

- Population: 6,772

- Median household income: $219,215

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Princeton Charter School (A+), Montgomery High School (A+), Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School (A)

Sunrise at the Thiensville Dam.

#19. Thiensville, Wisconsin

- Population: 3,277

- Median household income: $93,208

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Lake Shore Middle School (A+), Steffen Middle School (A+), Oriole Lane Elementary School (A)

Lush landscaping surrounding craftsman homes.

#18. Palm Valley, Florida

- Population: 19,775

- Median household income: $118,280

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Ponte Vedra High School (A+), Ponte Vedra Palm Valley - Rawlings Elementary School (A), Alice B. Landrum Middle School (A)

Homes amongst the forest with ponds.

#17. Fleming Island, Florida

- Population: 29,351

- Median household income: $119,046

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Fleming Island High School (A), Bartram Trail High School (A), Creekside High School (A)

Leaf-covered sidewalk in the suburbs.

#16. Medina, Minnesota

- Population: 6,858

- Median household income: $219,181

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Wayzata High School (A+), North Woods Elementary School (A+), Meadow Ridge Elementary School (A+)

Porch with flower box and rocking chairs.

#15. Arcola, Virginia

- Population: 2,858

- Median household income: $133,992

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Independence High School (A+), John Champe High School (A+), Lightridge High School (A)

Overhead view of brick homes and driveways in a suburban neighborhood.

#14. Cave Springs, Arkansas

- Population: 5,778

- Median household income: $147,917

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Haas Hall Academy Jones Center (Springdale) (A+), Haas Hall Academy (A+), Haas Hall Academy at the Lane (Rogers) (A+)

Tan colonial home with flowers and flag.

#13. Fort Thomas, Kentucky

- Population: 17,242

- Median household income: $100,819

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Woodfill Elementary School (A), Highlands Middle School (A), Johnson Elementary School (A)

Winona Lake, Indiana, after a light snow.

#12. Winona Lake, Indiana

- Population: 5,073

- Median household income: $97,813

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A-

- Best public schools: Edgewood Middle School (A), Lincoln Elementary School (A), Eisenhower Elementary School (A)

White colonial home with dark shutters.

#11. Weddington, North Carolina

- Population: 13,468

- Median household income: $196,159

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Marvin Ridge High School (A+), Weddington High School (A+), Central Academy of Technology & Arts (A+)

Stream flowing under walkway in Nocatee.

#10. Nocatee, Florida

- Population: 25,581

- Median household income: $131,488

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best public schools: Ponte Vedra High School (A+), Alice B. Landrum Middle School (A), Valley Ridge Academy (A)

Neighborhood with modern two-story homes.

#9. Monrovia, Maryland

- Population: 2,924

- Median household income: $234,712

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best public schools: Urbana High School (A+), Sugarloaf Elementary School (A), Hallie Wells Middle School (A)

Entering South Russell sign with American flags.

#8. South Russell, Ohio

- Population: 3,972

- Median household income: $166,481

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Chagrin Falls High School (A), Chagrin Falls Middle School (A), Chagrin Falls Intermediate Elementary School (A)

A stone mansion with a green lawn.

#7. Brentwood, Tennessee

- Population: 45,272

- Median household income: $184,720

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Ravenwood High School (A+), Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School (A+), Brentwood High School (A+)

A sunflower farm.

#6. Mason, Ohio

- Population: 35,148

- Median household income: $124,407

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: William Mason High School (A+), Mason Intermediate Elementary School (A), Mason Middle School (A)

Suburban neighborhood with modern craftsman homes.

#5. Elm Grove, Wisconsin

- Population: 6,428

- Median household income: $133,304

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Brookfield East High School (A+), Brookfield Central High School (A+), Wisconsin Hills Middle School (A+)

Craftsman homes in a row in a suburban neighborhood.

#4. Zionsville, Indiana

- Population: 31,442

- Median household income: $159,126

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Carmel High School (A+), Zionsville Community High School (A+), West Clay Elementary School (A+)

Flags wave at a memorial park.

#3. Brookfield, Wisconsin

- Population: 41,592

- Median household income: $124,026

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Brookfield East High School (A+), Brookfield Central High School (A+), Brookfield Elementary School (A+)

A walkway through sand dunes.

#2. Kohler, Wisconsin

- Population: 2,136

- Median household income: $135,688

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best public schools: Kohler Elementary School (A), Kohler Middle School (A), Kohler High School (A)

Blue Victorian home on green grass.

#1. Meadowbrook, Alabama

- Population: 8,939

- Median household income: $145,464

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best public schools: Alabama School of Fine Arts (A+), Spain Park High School (A+), Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge (A)