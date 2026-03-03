Baby Keem debuts at #1 on 'Billboard''s Top R&B/Hip-Hop album chart with 'Ca$ino'

Baby Keem's new album is Billboard's top R&B/Hip-Hop album for the week of March 7. Ca$ino debuted in the #1 spot on the chart following its Feb. 22 release.

Ca$ino also debuts at #4 on the Billboard 200, marking his highest-charting album to date and his second top-10 album, following his debut, The Melodic Blue. It earned 55,000 streams — leading to its #5 spot on Top Streaming Albums — and 16,500 album sales, resulting in his best sales week yet, as well as his debut at #4 on Top Album Sales.

Ten of the 11 songs on the album have also debuted on the Hot 100: "Ca$ino," "Good Flirts" featuring Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd, "House Money," "Birds & the Bees," "Circus Circus Free$tyle," "$ex Appeal" featuring Too $hort, "No Security," "Dramatic Girl" featuring Che Ecru, "Highway 95 Pt. 2" and "I Am Not a Lyricist."

Baby Keem is set to support the album with a tour that kicks off April 15 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

He recently appeared in a campaign for the next chapter of Adidas' Superstar shoe, in which Samuel L. Jackson starts looking for his next superstar. Kendall Jenner, NBA star James Harden and Olivia Dean are among the other stars in the spot.

