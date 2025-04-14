Ashanti teases new single during 'American Idol' appearance

Ashanti has a new single coming out, as announced in the latest episode of American Idol. Titled "Called You Up," the song will be accompanied by a video that she shot in Bermuda.

“It’s amazing and I can’t wait for you guys to see it,” she shared of her upcoming projects. A release date has not yet been announced.

Ashanti also mentored contestants from the current season, before taking the stage to perform some of her hit songs.

"[I've been impressed by] all of their stories, all of their passion, where they come from — the talent is just through the roof, and they have a purpose. I'm just so happy and so proud of all of them," Ashanti told Ryan Seacrest.

Her performance took place at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, and included songs "The Way That I Love You" and "Foolish," as well as a tribute to Hawaiian culture.

