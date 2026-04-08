Andra Day confirms she's working on new music

Andra Day performs during Armani beauty Celebrates Luminous Silk at The Grove on January 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Armani beauty )

Andra Day has spent the last few years displaying acting her chops, but she hasn't forgotten about the music. Speaking to Variety, she reveals she's actually cooking something up, though she doesn't know how she will release it.

“I haven’t decided whether it’s going to be a series of EPs or a full album yet,” says Andra, who notes she has been able to make some long-desired collaborations happen.

“[I am] finally getting in the studio with producers who I’ve been friends with for a while and we’ve been talking about working together for a while," she adds.

Andra recently wrapped filming on Percy Jackson and the Olympians' third season, which she's eager for fans to see.

“I’m so excited for people to see that because I’m actually a fan of the show, even before I was cast to play a character in the show," she says. "So excited about that."

First up, however, Andra is set to perform during the After Party portion of the Night Out for the No Kid Hungry event, which will raise money for the No Kid Hungry campaign and its fight to end childhood hunger.

“Making sure that kids have food and making sure that they can sustain themselves and families can sustain right now is of the utmost importance,” Days says of her involvement. “I know the event will be beautiful, but I think everyone at the event including the organizers are most excited about the outcome."

Warren G is also set to perform; Anthony Anderson will serve as host of the dinner.

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