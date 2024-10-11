Alicia Keys featured in new documentary, 'Uncharted,' following members from her songwriting camp

If you thought music, an art collection, skin care line, a book and a Broadway musical weren't enough, Alicia Keys has more to offer. The singer's next project is a new documentary titled Uncharted.

Premiering Oct. 22 on Paramount+, the film chronicles the lack of access and opportunity afforded to young Black and brown women in the music business. It follows the journeys of members of Alicia's She Is The Music songwriting camp as they try to land their breakthrough hit, giving us insight on their ambitions and challenges. Alicia also discusses some of the struggles she's faced while in the music industry, as well as her commitment to helping other women in music succeed.

"Everything done in this film was done by women in every capacity," A.K. tells Billboard. "You get a true sense of the journey of these artists and the songwriting process which is so special."

Uncharted premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2023. Following its U.S. release, it will air Oct. 23 in the U.K., Germany, Switzerland and Austria via Paramount+. Those in Japan will be able to watch on the streaming platform starting Nov. 15.

Keys started her songwriting camp in 2018 with hopes of increasing the number of women in the global music industry.

