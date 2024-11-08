Ab-Soul declares himself the B.O.A.T., talks 'Soul Burger' + importance of lyricism

It's been a while since Ab-Soul released an album, roughly two years, but the follow-up to 2022's Herbert is finally here. Soul Burger is an ode to his late friend Doe Burger, but it's also a project that helps him bridge the gap between the young rappers and OGs in the game.

"I'm just all about keeping the roots of it. That's what I feel like that's very important to me to do. That's why I call myself KRS-Two," he tells XXL. "We represent that space where we like the big homies, but we still the little homies, too. And they can both enjoy us. ... We're not too old, but we're not too young. We can bridge the gap between the two."

He does this on the lead single, "Squeeze 1st 2," inspired by Jay-Z's The Dynasty cut "Squeeze 1st."

Also expected on Ab-Soul's new album is his use of meaningful lyricism.

"Lyricism is important to me because hip-hop is literally intelligent movement," Ab-Soul says. "To be hip is to be intelligent. The hop is the movement. So, when we talk about lyricists, lyricism, it's that each one, teach one, poetry in motion, utilizing the word to provoke thought, to get the synapses moving."

Soul is so confident in his abilities as a tried-and-true lyricist that he's proclaimed himself not a G.O.A.T., but a B.O.A.T.

"I'm the best of all time. And so in that regard, I'm just the vessel. I'm just here," he says.

"I just move with the spirit, man. I just follow the current. I don't fight it. And I know I'm being clever right now, but I really mean it."

Soul Burger is now available on streaming services.

