A$AP Rocky talks Denzel Washington's love of hip-hop: 'I did not know that that man was such a fan'

A$AP Rocky and Spike Lee were guests on Wallo and Gillie's Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, where they promoted their latest film with Denzel Washington, Highest 2 Lowest. Though a fan of Denzel, Rocky shares he was surprised to learn of the actor's love of hip-hop.

"Denzel was such a great actor, he did something that wasn't even on the script," Spike recalled. "He started rapping from Nas' Ilmatic. And it wasn't scripted but [A$AP Rocky] was rolling with it. And he says at one point, 'What is it, a rap battle?'"

Rocky noted that the moment "was crazy because I did not know that that man was such a fan of hip-hop like that."

"I presumed that he was on some Miles Davis s***, maybe some Alice Coltrane," he continued. "Your man came on set talking about Moneybagg Yo lyrics, NLE Choppa lyrics, DMX lyrics. So in the scene, he just starts freestyling like regular, so it caught me off guard."

Rocky admits he was "fanning out the whole time. ...And just to see him freestyle, he got me up out of there," he says. "I lost a battle to Denzel."

Denzel and Rocky star in Highest 2 Lowest, Spike's reimagining of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 Japanese film High and Low, is out now in select theaters.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.