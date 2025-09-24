A$AP Rocky hopes his third child with Rihanna is a girl: 'I need that'

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky pictured at the red carpet during the global premiere of the movie Smurfs on June 28, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium, 28/06/2025 ( Photo by Jan De Meuleneir / Photonews via Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky already has two sons with Rihanna, so he's manifesting a girl for Rihanna's third pregnancy.

"I hope it's a girl. I really do. We're praying for a girl," he shares in a cover story interview with Elle. "Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn't want to know. Third time, we don't want to know until, you know."

“I feel like it’s going to be a girl," he continues, noting that Rih's third pregnancy is "so different" from her first two pregnancies. "You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that."

Rocky and Rihanna have been public since 2019. They welcomed sons RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers in May 2022 and August 2023, respectively, and announced they were expecting their third child at the 2025 Met Gala.

The pregnancy, he shares, is part of the reason for the delay of his other baby, the highly anticipated album Don't Be Dumb.

“We don’t plan on having children, but when it happens, you gotta adjust and move with it. I gotta be present for my family, because that’s first," Rocky says, adding that leaks and his felony assault trial also contributed to pushing back the release.

Though the wait for Don't Be Dumb continues, Rocky makes one thing clear: his love for hip-hop remains.

He tells Elle, "It's my career. Do I depend on that to get my money? No. And that's what people should appreciate about me."

"That’s not my cash cow. I treat it with way more spirituality," Rocky continued. "It’s sacred.”

