A$AP Rocky to be honored with Tribeca X Filmmaker of the Year Award

A$AP Rocky attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky is set to receive the inaugural Tribeca X Filmmaker of the Year Award at Tribeca X. The flagship event of the Tribeca Festival is focused on storytelling and features conversations, screenings and networking with entertainment and marketing leaders.

The honor recognizes Rocky's work across music, fashion, film, and design and brand collaborations.

"Tribeca X was built to celebrate the creators reshaping modern storytelling," Tribeca Enterprises CEO Rebecca Glashow said in a statement. "Today's cultural landscape is being defined by artists and entrepreneurs who push creative boundaries across mediums and industries. A$AP Rocky represents the kind of genre-defying visionary the inaugural Tribeca X Filmmaker of the Year Award was created to honor."



Tribeca X is set for June 8-9 at the Spring Studio in New York, and will display how brands and entertainment leaders are shaping new forms of storytelling.

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