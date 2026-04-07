1 person charged, another detained after rapper Offset shot in Florida, officials say

Rapper Offset attends the 4th Annual Toys 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity event on December 20, 2025, in Norcross, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The rapper known as Lil TJay has been charged in connection with an incident involving rapper Offset, who was shot Monday outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, according to authorities.

Lil TJay, whose legal name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was taken into custody at the Broward County Jail Monday night and charged with disorderly conduct, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to the Seminole Police Department.

The rapper, who will turn 25 later this month, was also charged with operating without a valid license, according to jail records.

"The incident began with an affray, or fight," the department said in a statement Tuesday. "Merritt was booked into the Broward County Jail late last night. A second person detained at the scene has not been charged.The investigation to identify one or more additional persons involved in the incident is ongoing."

Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, is currently hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

A spokesperson for Offset told ABC News Monday the rapper is in "stable" condition.

"We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care. He is stable and being closely monitored," the spokesperson said.

The shooting occurred after 7 p.m. ET in the valet area outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The incident began with a fight, according to police.

Dawn Florio, an attorney for Lil TJay, issued a statement Tuesday reiterating that he has not been charged with shooting Offset.

"We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood," Florio stated. "Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary, is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources and to verify the accuracy of any reporting before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors."

Offset was previously married to Cardi B and the artists share three children.

His fellow Migos rapper Takeoff was fatally shot in November 2022.

ABC News' Monica Escobedo, Deena Zaru and Luke Barr contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.