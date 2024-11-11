Community Resources

Affordable Housing & Homelessness

NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSING SERVICES OF SOUTH FLORIDA - HOMEBUYER’S WORKSHOPS

Established in 1978, Neighborhood Housing Services of South Florida is a 501(c)(3) chartered member of the NeighborWorks® network, one of a nationwide network of 245 trained and certified community development organizations at work in more than 4,400 communities across America. NHSSF provides a full spectrum of homeownership services in English, Creole, Spanish, and French to assist potential homebuyers in reaching their homeownership goals.

NHSSF is also a full-service mortgage company able to consummate the following types of Real Estate Loans:

FHA Loans, VA Loans, USDA Loans, Conventional Loans, Non-Qualified Loans, Reverse Mortgages, Commercial Loans, and First Time Buyers Loans for Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance.

They hold Homebuyer Education Workshops, Financial Fitness Workshops and Foreclosure Prevention Workshops monthly in both Spanish and English. Some may be required to qualify for certain types of home loans, particularly first time buyers. Check the class schedule here any time . These are all online classes:

Full information about the NHSSF Center for Homebuyer Education and Financial Wellbeing

Careers, Employment, Job Skills and Job Fairs

United Way Miami - UpSkill Miami

United Way Miami has launched UpSkill Miami, a transformative new fund that invests in workforce development initiatives.

UpSkill Miami fosters strategic collaborations, bringing together underserved populations, training providers and employers in Miami-Dade County. The fund serves to upskill and reskill the local workforce, offering them training, support and employment opportunities in high-demand industries.

By creating a pathway to jobs that provide economic mobility and avenues for career growth, we can profoundly transform the lives of many in our local community.

Find more information about the kinds of careers and jobs you’ll be trained for, who qualifies, and how to apply here.

Domestic Violence Awareness & Support

Cox Media Group supports Women in Distress and the SafeSpace Foundation shelters in Broward and Miami-Dade County. Both provide a wide range of services for people seeking to leave an abusive relationship, including counseling and safe shelter.

Any time you need assistance or guidance, please call the 24-Hour Crisis Hotlines: 954-761-1133, 800-500-1119

In an emergency always call 911.

You can support Women in Distress by donating items for their Thrift Shop year-round; and take a look at other ways to support Women in Distress with Donation Drives here.

The Broward Victims Rights Coalition provides a list of more than 2 dozen agencies that offer support and services for people in, or trying to leave an abusive relationship, here .

Food Distributions

Farmshare , the Wayne Barton Foundation and Feeding South Florida provide free food distributions in our community. Check back here regularly, or visit the individual websites for updates on when and where to find distributions near you. Please remember that the food distributions are first come, first served, from the opening time until all food is gone.

Environment

The Deering Estate is a Historical site in South Dade and is a home for wildlife, arts, culture and environmental education.

Ongoing events include Clear Kayak Tours, Night Hikes & Campfires, Moon Viewings, Moonlight Kayak Tours, Lighthouse of Biscayne Bay Cruises, Bird Walks, Nature Photography, Art Exhibits, and special holiday events.

Click here to see the regularly updated schedule of events at Deering.

Everglades Foundation

Heal the Planet Nature Events

Heal the Planet holds a series of ‘Circle of Life’ events at Snyder Park, Fort Lauderdale.

Find information about Guided Nature Tours and ‘Young Seeds in the Park’ events, along with information about what makes Snyder Park special. The schedule is here. You’ll also find information about Nature-Based learning for children and Skills Building Workshops for adults.

The guided nature tours will take you through Snyder Park’s lush Organic Edible Landscape Garden, Butterfly Garden, Tropical Food Forest, and their newly added Wetland Boardwalk Trail.

Tours are free. Registration is requested. Full details and registration links are here .

Organizations:

The Pride Center at Equality Park provides a full range of services for the LGBTQ+ Community, from HIV testing to Active Aging programs and the Residences at Equality Park.

Visit our Pride Page for additional resources for the LGBTQ+ Community.

The Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative educates the Community about Disease Prevention & Early Detection. They also help women in need to get mammograms at no cost to them, and guide people diagnosed with Breast Cancer through the system and the process to ease their journey.

YOU MATTER. GET YOUR MAMMOGRAM! Early detection is the key to surviving Breast Cancer. KNOW YOUR NUMBERS! Blood Pressure, Cholesterol, Blood Sugar Levels, BMI - prevent Heart Disease.

You can support their life-saving services when you order their new Specialty License Plate. 4 Hope. 4 Love. 4 Life. More information here

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County serve nearly 12,000 young people each year. Not only do the kids get Homework Help, Computer Access, Nutrition Guidance, a Hot Meal and a safe place to go after school, they also learn social skills, respect for others and self-esteem. BGCBC is always in need of support - donations, volunteers, etc. - to meet the needs of their Club Kids. Read more about the great work they do, and find the link to donate here .

Embrace Girls Foundation

Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida

Our libraries provide a multitude of free services, in addition to lending books. They also loan electronics like tablets and hotspots; provide free wi-fi; host classes from all ages - some in person and some online. You can borrow books, movies, music and more, digitally. Visit the library website for your county to get more information.

Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools

Here’s the Miami-Dade County school calendar for the 2023 - 2024 school year.

Here’s the Broward County Public Schools 2023 - 2024 Color Calendar

Here’s the Broward County 2023 - 2024 Written Calendar

Mental Health Awareness & Support

In Crisis: If you are in a life-threatening situation, always call 9-1-1.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline - 800-273-8255

Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, Call or Text 9-8-8,

NAMI Miam i and NAMI Broward (National Alliance on Mental Illness) provide free support and peer-to-peer group counseling sessions.

NAMI Miami - 305-665-2540; email: help@namimiami.org

NAMI Broward - 954-316-9907; email: namibroward@gmail.com, Helpline: 800-950-6264

Voter Registration :

Any time is good time to register to vote. Get election and voter registration info at the links below.

Miami Dade County Supervisor of Elections - http://www.miamidade.gov/election

Broward County Supervisor of Elections- browardsoe.org

Did you know you can pick up a Voter’s Registration Form at any Miami-Dade County or Broward County Library? Fill out your Voter’s Registration onsite, and they’ll submit it for you!

Hurricane Seasons - Our official Hurricane Guide

HURRICANE SEASON RUNS FROM JUNE 1ST - NOVEMBER 30TH.

Here are links to important information about Hurricane Readiness and what do before, during and after a storm:

Broward County Emergency Operations .

Our TV news partner, WSVN 7 Storm Preparation Tips.

The National Hurricane Center .

American Red Cross Hurricane Preparedness Guide.

FPL Emergency Preparedness Guide.

CITY & GOVERNMENT RESOURCES

Miami-Dade County Information: Call 311

Broward County Information: Call 211

Your City Connections - click the city name to go to the city website.

Miami-Dade County

Broward County

