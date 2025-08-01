Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
The Sandman Presents: Death: The High Cost of Living: The final bonus episode focused on the character Death ends the series forever.

Freeform
Project Runway: Heidi Klum returns as host of the fashion design reality competition series.

Peacock
Twisted Metal: Anthony Mackie stars in season 2 of the post-apocalyptic action comedy series.

Movie theaters
The Bad Guys 2: Your favorite felons are back in the sequel film — and this time they're the good guys.

The Naked Gun: Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson star in the comedy film.

She Rides Shotgun: Taron Egerton is on the run in the gritty crime thriller.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!