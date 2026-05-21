Watch Chlöe as talented violinist in trailer for upcoming film 'Strung'

Chlöe's worlds of music and acting unite in the upcoming Peacock film Strung.

She plays Laila, "a talented violinist [who] takes a prestigious job as a music tutor for the gifted daughter of an influential and enigmatic family," according to a press release.

A recently released trailer for the film shows Laila considering the position after being approached by the family matriarch, played by Lynn Whitfield. "We need somebody, a full-time live-in music tutor for my granddaughter," Lynn's character says while giving Laila a tour of the home.

"The type of money they paying, it's the perfect opportunity," Laila says as decides whether she should take the job.

Things take a turn when she's introduced to the gifted Zuri, who emerges with a mask on her face and warns, "The Zulu believe if you die in your dreams, you die in real life. Be careful what you dream."

"As she becomes entangled in their opulent world, unsettling secrets begin to surface, forcing her to question her safety, her dreams, and even her sanity," the press release says of Laila.

"Something is wrong in that house," Chlöe says in the trailer.

Strung premieres June 26 and also stars Lucien Laviscount, Anna Diop, Coco Jones and Romy Woods.

"i'm fighting for my life!!!" Chlöe wrote on socials when announcing the film's trailer.

In a statement, director Malcolm D. Lee said he was drawn to "the script's twists and turns," adding that the film combines "lush visuals, captivating performances and a riveting soundtrack that captivates viewers" designed to keep viewers on edge.

He then concluded with a tease: "Prepare to be Strung…"

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