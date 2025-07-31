Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong eyeing roles in 'The Social Network' sequel: Report

Several big stars are eyeing roles in Aaron Sorkin's upcoming sequel to The Social Network.

Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White are circling the film's lead roles while Jeremy Strong is the supposed front-runner to take on the part of Mark Zuckerberg, according to Deadline.

ABC Audio has reached out to reps for Madison, White and Strong for comment.

Sorkin wrote the script for the upcoming film and will direct it for Sony Pictures. The high-profile sequel is inspired by a series of articles Jeff Horwitz wrote for The Wall Street Journal, known as The Facebook Files.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, if offers are made, Madison would play Frances Haugen, a data engineer and whistleblower, while White would play Horwitz.

Haugen went to the Securities and Exchange Commission and The Wall Street Journal with information on how Facebook's own reporting showed the negative effects the platform was having on children and teens, as well as how misinformation from the platform caused violence and also contributed to the Jan. 6, 2021, attempted coup in Washington, D.C.

David Fincher directed The Social Network, which arrived in theaters in 2010. It earned eight Oscar nominations, including best actor for Jesse Eisenberg, who portrayed Zuckerberg. Sorkin won best adapted screenplay for writing its script.

