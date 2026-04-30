Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein fall in love in 'Office Romance' trailer

Jennifer Lopez as Jackie Cruz and Brett Goldstein as Daniel Blanchflower in 'Office Romance.' (Ana Carballosa/Netflix)

See JLo and Brett Goldstein get steamy in the new trailer for Office Romance.

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming rom-com starring Jennifer Lopez and Ted Lasso breakout Goldstein.

The film is "a raunchy romantic comedy about a secret office romance and the trouble two workaholics get in when they start thinking with their hearts," according to an official description from Netflix.

Lopez stars as the perfectionist CEO of an airline Jackie Cruz in the film, while Goldstein plays her company's ambitious new lawyer, Daniel Blanchflower.

As the trailer's description reads, "This is a rom-com that’s not safe for work… but so worth the risk."

The trailer begins with the pair's meet-cute on Daniel's first day of work.

"For most people, work is something that you have to endure. But for me, running this airline, this is the best part," Lopez's Jackie says in the trailer.

It's only after the pair jet off on a destination work trip that things start to heat up between them.

"Do you believe in magic?" Jackie asks Daniel, who tells her, "Honestly, since I first walked into your office, I believe in everything."

Betty Gilpin co-stars in the film that also features Edward James Olmos, who portrayed Lopez's father in the 1997 film Selena. He plays the actress's onscreen father again in this new movie.

Office Romance was written by Goldstein and Joe Kelly and helmed by Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director Ol Parker. It arrives to Netflix on June 5.

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