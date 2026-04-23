'Clayface' teaser trailer shows off DC Studios' first horror film

Body horror is on full display in the Clayface teaser trailer.

DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures have released the first trailer for the upcoming thriller film from director James Watkins. It stars relative newcomer Tom Rhys Harries as the titular Gotham City villain.

According to its official description, Clayface "unravels one man's horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one's identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition."

The teaser, which runs for just over a minute, finds Harries in character as the titular villain. He lies down, covered head to toe in bandages, on what appears to be a hospital bed. As he rests, we see moments from his Hollywood past in quick flashbacks. It is all cross-cut with imagery of his body and face changing in many different ways.

The Batman director Matt Reeves is producing Clayface from a script by Mike Flanagan, who is known for his Netflix horror projects The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass. DC Studios co-head James Gunn also produces the project, which marks the studio's first-ever foray into the horror genre.

Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella, Eddie Marsan, Nancy Carroll and Joshua James also star in the upcoming film.

Clayface opens in theaters just ahead of Halloween on Oct. 23.

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