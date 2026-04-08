'Bridgerton' season 5 welcomes three new cast members

Bridgerton fans, please welcome the newest members of the ton.

Netflix has announced three new cast members for season 5 of the Regency romance series. The Sandman's Tega Alexander, Carnival Row's Jacqueline Boatswain and MobLand's Gemma Knight Jones join as recurring guest stars.

Alexander plays Christopher Anderson, the son of Lord Anderson and Mayfair’s newest Casanova. Boatswain takes on the role of Helen Stirling, the vivacious mother of Michaela Stirling, while Jones is set to play Lady Elizabeth Ashworth, Michaela’s old friend and confidante.

As previously reported, season 5 will focus on the romance between Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and the cousin of her late husband, Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza). It marks the first season of the series to have a queer couple at the forefront of the story.

"Two years after losing her beloved husband John, Fran decides to reenter the marriage mart for practical reasons," the season's official logline reads. "But when John’s cousin Michaela returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Fran’s complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions."

Bridgerton season 5 will consist of eight episodes. Jess Brownell serves as its showrunner and executive producer, while Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen also executive produce.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.