Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella and Pekka Strang join 'The White Lotus' season 4

Ben Kingsley attends Netflix's 'The Thursday Murder Club' New York screening at The Plaza Hotel on Aug. 14, 2025, in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

A few new guests are checking into The White Lotus.

Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella and Pekka Strang have joined the season 4 cast of the Emmy-winning HBO series. The news was announced in a post to the network's Instagram on Monday.

"New company is on the way. #TheWhiteLotus season 4 welcomes Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella and Pekka Strang," HBO's post reads.

These new casting announcements come after production has already started in the French Riviera.

The star-studded season 4 cast also includes Laura Dern, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Ari Graynor, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka and Kumail Nanjiani. Additional cast includes Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer and Laura Smet.

This new season's plot will take place during the Cannes Film Festival, where it will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and its employees over the course of a week. It is set to film in Cannes, St. Tropez and Monaco. Additionally, some filming will take place in Paris, although the main story remains along the Côte d'Azur.

The hotels that will be featured in this season of the show are the Airelles Château de la Messardière, which will be the White Lotus du Cap, and the Hôtel Martinez, which will be the White Lotus Cannes.

The White Lotus is created, written and directed by Mike White. White also executive produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

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