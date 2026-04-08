Aubrey Plaza expecting first child with Christopher Abbott

Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott attend 'Danny and the Deep Blue Sea' Opening Night, November 13, 2023 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Actress Aubrey Plaza is going to be a mom.

The White Lotus star and Parks and Recreation alum is expecting her first child with partner and fellow actor Christopher Abbott, a representative for Plaza confirmed to People on Tuesday.

ABC News has reached out to Plaza's representative for comment.

Plaza's pregnancy news comes 15 months after the death of her late husband, film director and screenwriter Jeff Baena, at the age of 47.

The couple were married in 2021 but had separated in the months prior to Baena's death.

Plaza opened up about her grief last August in an appearance on former Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler's podcast, saying it was "a daily struggle."

"I feel really grateful to be moving through the world," she added at the time.

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