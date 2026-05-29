Win tickets to see Sandrell Rivers Theater: “Daddy’s Home but my Husband Ain’t”!

Get ready, Miami—on Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 7:00 PM, the explosive stage play Daddy’s Home… But My Husband Ain’t! brings its bold, unfiltered, and conversation-starting tour to the Sandrell Rivers Theater—turning your usual Netflix & Chill nights into unforgettable theater date nights and girls’ night experiences.

This isn’t just a show—it’s a full-blown cultural conversation brought to life.

Listen to win or register below for your chance to win tickets!

Purchase tickets, here!

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties; 18+. To enter, register on the free 99 JAMZ app between 5/30/26-6/7/26. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Daddy’s Home… But My Husband Ain’t! brings its bold, unfiltered, and conversation-starting tour to the Sandrell Rivers Theater. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

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