Win tickets to Experience Waggy T’s 48th Anniversary Party!

Listen at 1pm, 6pm, & 9pmfor your tickets to party with the 99 Jamz Icon King Waggy T for his 48th Year Anniversary Party on Saturday, April 25th at Palm Garden in Fort Lauderdale.

ANOTHER 99 JAMZ Exclusive! Sponsored by Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 4/13/2026 - 4/25/2026 for your chance to win tickets. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Waggy T’s 48th Year Anniversary Party on Saturday, April 25th, 2026 at Palm Garden in Fort Lauderdale. Approx. value. $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

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