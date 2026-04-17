Win tickets to experience the R&B Tour starring Chris Brown and Usher!

Listen all week @7am & 4pm for the most free tickets to the R&B tour starring Usher & Chris Brown. It’s going down Dec. 3rd inside Hard Rock Stadium.

Sponsored by Live Nation & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to 99JAMZ between 4.18.26 through 4.24.26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Usher and Chris Brown R&B Tour to the Hard Rock Stadium, December 3. Approx. retail value: $200 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.