Win tickets to Escape the States 2026!

99 JAMZ has your access passes to ESCAPE THE STATES 2026! Get your EXCLUSIVE access passes to one of the hottest events of the year featuring Rick Ross, Trick Daddy, Ball Greezy, and more!
It all goes down June 4–8, 2026 in beautiful Cartagena, Colombia! Listen to 99JAMZ every weekday or register below for your chance to win a pair of access passes! Please note, access passes do not include hotel or airfare.
⚠️ Must have a valid U.S. passport to travel.
PLUS all access pass winners will be entered for a shot at the GRAND PRIZE:
An ALL-EXPENSE-PAID trip for you + a guest, including:
- Flights
- Hotel stay
- Full event access
Another 99 JAMZ exclusive! Sponsored by NPN, DJ Boweezy & 99 JAMZ Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 JAMZ.
For more information or to purchase your tickets, click here!
Register below for your chance to win a pair of access passes:
- NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/18/26–5/15/26. Open to legal FL res. in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties; 21+. To enter, (i) listen weekdays, 4/20–5/15, for cue to call, call 1-866-991-5269, and be the designated caller; or (ii) visit 99jamzmiami.com/contests or 99 JAMZ App (free), 4/18–5/15, and submit entry form. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Daily and online drawing odds vary; max. Grand Prize odds 70:1. Add’l info and Official Rules: 99jamzmiami.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.