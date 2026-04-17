Win tickets to Escape the States 2026!

99 JAMZ has your access passes to ESCAPE THE STATES 2026! Get your EXCLUSIVE access passes to one of the hottest events of the year featuring Rick Ross, Trick Daddy, Ball Greezy, and more!

It all goes down June 4–8, 2026 in beautiful Cartagena, Colombia! Listen to 99JAMZ every weekday or register below for your chance to win a pair of access passes! Please note, access passes do not include hotel or airfare.

⚠️ Must have a valid U.S. passport to travel.

PLUS all access pass winners will be entered for a shot at the GRAND PRIZE:

An ALL-EXPENSE-PAID trip for you + a guest, including:

Flights

Hotel stay

Full event access

Another 99 JAMZ exclusive! Sponsored by NPN, DJ Boweezy & 99 JAMZ Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 JAMZ.

For more information or to purchase your tickets, click here!

Register below for your chance to win a pair of access passes: