Win tickets to Alkaline Reggae Fest!

Listen all weekend & week @11am for your tickets to hang out at Reggae Fest starring Alkaline. It’s going down May 22th at the Kaseya Center.

Sponsored by Reggae fest & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99 Jamz app between 5/9/26-5/21/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the Alkaline Reggae Fest on May 22 at the Kaseya Center. . Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

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