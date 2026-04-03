Win Big with DJ Nasty’s Student of the Month!

Turn up the volume and give back to the community with DJ Nasty’s Student of the Month!🔥

We’re shining a spotlight on hardworking high school students (grades 9–12) across Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties who could use a boost. Know a student pushing through challenges, staying dedicated to school, and striving for greatness? Or is that student YOU? Now’s the time to tell that story.

Listeners can enter by submitting an original essay through the app, nominating a deserving student in need. As the “Nominator,” you may nominate yourself or someone you personally know, just be ready to help us connect with them if they’re selected!

Each month, one outstanding student will be chosen to win:💻 An Apple iMac desktop computer💳 A $100 gift card

Presented by Nana’s House Behavioral Health and South Promo, this initiative is all about empowering our youth and investing in the next generation.

Download the app, submit your nomination, and let’s celebrate the students who deserve it most. 🎤✨

Register below:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/4/26–5/31/26; 8/3/26–5/31/27. Open to legal res. of FL in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties; 18+. To nominate a high school student: submit entry form and essay at 99jamzmiami.com/contests or on the 99 Jamz App (free) during applicable entry period. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person. Add’l info and Official Rules: 99jamzmiami.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.