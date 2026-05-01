Win access to JAMZ LIVE with Trick Daddy!

Listen all weekend & week @9am, 2pm & 9pm for the most free tickets to hang out with Trick Daddy & DJ Nasty 305 for Jamz Live.

It’s going down Thursday May 14th inside the Honda of South Miami penthouse performance studio at CMG Miami.

Sponsored by NPN, DJ Boweezy & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99Jamz. Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99Jamzapp!

Visit Honda of South Miami today! Honda of South Miami, Be Smart, Drive South.

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99JAMZ or register on the free 99JAMZ app between 5/2/26-5/13/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the Jamz Live with Trick Daddy on Thursday May 14, 2026. Retail value of: $0. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

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