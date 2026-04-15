Win access to JAMZ LIVE with French Montana!

Listen all week for the most free passes to JAMZ LIVE with FRENCH MONTANA hosted by The Turnup Partnaz Tuesday, April 21st inside the Honda of South Miami Penthouse Performance Studios.

THIS IS A 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE! Sponsored by Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

Visit Honda of South Miami today! Honda of South Miami, Be Smart, Drive South.

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99JAMZ or register on the free 99JAMZ app between 4/15/26-4/20/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the JAMZ LIVE with FRENCH MONTANA hosted by The Turnup Partnaz on Tuesday, April 21st, 2026 inside the Honda of South Miami Penthouse Performance Studios. Retail value of: $0. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

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